Victor Davis Hanson Says Gavin Newsom’s ‘Career Is Over’ If He Signs Bill Allowing Illegal Migrants Housing Stipends

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Thursday on his podcast that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s career could be “over” if he signs legislation that would allow illegal immigrants to receive housing stipends.

Last week, the California Assembly passed AB 184, which would allow illegal immigrants in the state with Social Security or taxpayer-identification numbers to qualify for a program that provides first-time home buyers with up to $150,000 as a loan. During an episode of “The Victor Davis Hanson Show,” the Hoover Institution senior fellow called out the California bill, stating if Newsom signs it, he will never be elected again due to the repercussions. (RELATED: Bill That Would Give Illegal Immigrants Up To $150,000 To Buy Homes Heads To Gavin Newsom’s Desk)

“But if you’re an illegal alien, you will be given exemption, just like California, if you want to buy a house right now, it’s very difficult at 7% interest. But if you were an illegal alien, the California legislature, and we’ll see what Newsom does, has said you can get $150,000 stipend,” Hanson said.

“If he signs that he knows that his career is over, done, he’ll never be elected, because that’ll be a campaign ad for the rest of his life. He’s trying to figure out what to do, but there is a sickness upon the land that all of us are witnessing,” Hanson said.

Hanson continued to question how some in the U.S. could allow people to remain in the country while knowing they’ve been “breaking the law.”

“There is some deep-seated either self-loathing of oneself or of one’s country or city or state, but that’s the only explanation how an entire society could go stark raving mad and allow people who are foreign nationals to come into their country, knowingly breaking the law,” Hanson continued. “Then knowingly breaking the law a second time by staying here and then knowingly breaking the law, either with this type of activity or applying for things up that which they’re not eligible.”

“And we don’t do anything about it because of what? Because we feel that either we’re culpable or we’re too wealthy,” Hanson said. “No, we’re $36 trillion in aggregate debt. California has a $50 billion annual deficit. Our roads are crumbling. Our infrastructure is crumbling. There are people homeless on the street. We are a Dickensian society in decay. We don’t have that money.”

Newsom has so far declined to comment on where he would sign the legislation. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke on “Real Time with Bill Maher” last weekend, telling the host that while she was unfamiliar with AB 1840, she would like to move “undocumented” migrants to “documented” status.

“Well, I’m not familiar with exactly what that is, but making the American dream of home ownership available to all people is something we have to do for people who are here now,” Pelosi said in response to being asked about the bill.

