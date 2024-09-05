Trailer Drops For Six-Part Netflix Documentary About Vince McMahon, And We’re Looking At A Potential Classic Here

You can tell this is gonna be a banger.

Netflix dropped a trailer Thursday for their six-part documentary series about former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, and holy cow, this thing looks epic.

The series, named “Mr. McMahon,” will go over the rise and fall of McMahon and all of the scandals in between that led to his collapse and final removal from WWE earlier in 2024. McMahon himself was interviewed for the film, as well as the McMahon family and other figures in professional wrestling. In total, the documentary did over 200 hours of interviews. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Drops Epic Hype Video Just Hours Before Chiefs-Ravens Kickoff)

In 1982, McMahon bought then-WWF from his dad, Vince Sr. Afterwards, he transformed the brand into the top wrestling promotion in the entire globe. And you better believe it was a wild ride from there.

And thanks to Netflix, we get to experience it all!

WATCH:

Mr. McMahon, chronicling the rise and fall of WWE’s controversial founder, premieres September 25. With interviews from Vince McMahon prior to his resignation and some of the most iconic names in wrestling. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. pic.twitter.com/DFYYRN1a9z — Netflix (@netflix) September 5, 2024

I know this is gonna be a great documentary based on the fact that I was instantly sucked into the trailer and it stayed that way to the very end … This is definitely gonna be a flamer.

Hell, I was locked into the recent scandal when it first broke. I even read some of the court documents and those alleged degenerate ass texts (ew). All of that was interesting enough.

Now you want to give me a six-part documentary?

Yep … We’ve got a potential classic on our hands.