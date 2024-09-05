Editorial

Trailer Drops For Six-Part Netflix Documentary About Vince McMahon, And We’re Looking At A Potential Classic Here

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You can tell this is gonna be a banger.

Netflix dropped a trailer Thursday for their six-part documentary series about former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, and holy cow, this thing looks epic.

The series, named “Mr. McMahon,” will go over the rise and fall of McMahon and all of the scandals in between that led to his collapse and final removal from WWE earlier in 2024. McMahon himself was interviewed for the film, as well as the McMahon family and other figures in professional wrestling. In total, the documentary did over 200 hours of interviews. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Drops Epic Hype Video Just Hours Before Chiefs-Ravens Kickoff)

In 1982, McMahon bought then-WWF from his dad, Vince Sr. Afterwards, he transformed the brand into the top wrestling promotion in the entire globe. And you better believe it was a wild ride from there.

And thanks to Netflix, we get to experience it all!

WATCH:

I know this is gonna be a great documentary based on the fact that I was instantly sucked into the trailer and it stayed that way to the very end … This is definitely gonna be a flamer.

Hell, I was locked into the recent scandal when it first broke. I even read some of the court documents and those alleged degenerate ass texts (ew). All of that was interesting enough.

Now you want to give me a six-part documentary?

Yep … We’ve got a potential classic on our hands.