Ex-Labor Sec Nominee Says Those Who Follow Dems’ Economic ‘Talking Points’ Don’t ‘Deserve’ Credibility

Former Labor Secretary nominee Andy Puzder said Friday on Fox Business that anyone who “listens” to Democrats’ economic talking points doesn’t “deserve” credibility, responding to President Joe Biden’s announcement of billions in spending from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In a Thursday speech in Wisconsin, Biden announced his administration will allocate $7.3 billion from the IRA to fund clean energy projects in rural areas across the U.S. Puzder, on “The Evening Edit,” called out the IRA for exacerbating inflation and urged voters to “believe their wallets.” (RELATED: August Job Growth Below Expectations As Unemployment Falls)

“They should’ve called it the Inflation Reactivation Act. I mean it didn’t reduce inflation at all, I don’t care what Penn Wharton says. When the government spends that kind of money it increases inflation and that’s exactly what happened with the so-called Inflation Reduction Act and the so-called American Recovery Act, where Harris was the tie breaking vote. I think Joe Biden figures, ‘What the heck, I’m outta here. They pushed me out. I might as well tell the truth about a couple of things,'” Puzder said.

WATCH:

“I think anybody who listens to the Democrats talking points on the economy, and takes them seriously, really doesn’t deserve any credibility. You can’t believe what these people are saying about the economy,” Puzder said. “Believe your wallet. Believe the prices, don’t believe these guys.”

The number of manufacturing employees fell by 24,000 in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), despite the Biden administration attempting to boost the industry with billions of dollars in subsidies. Since the IRA and the Chips and Science Act were signed into law in August 2022, with over $400 billion allocated to the manufacturing industry, the sector has only grown by 0.3%.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also received pushback after unveiling her economic plans last month, as she focused on a federal ban against corporate “price gouging” in order to adjust high grocery store prices. Political pundits on both sides of the aisle warned the plan could not only drive store prices higher, but could potentially create black markets.

