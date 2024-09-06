Anna Paulina Luna Rips Harris Ignoring Border ‘Rape, Trafficking, Torture’ After Campaigning To ‘Represent All Women’

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called out Vice President Kamala Harris for “turning a blind eye” to the “rape, trafficking, and torture” of women and children at the southern border.

Border patrol agents have warned migrants about the dangers of illegally crossing into the U.S., with some officials finding migrants who have been beaten, tortured, extorted and sexually assaulted, according to Border Report. Appearing on “The Ingraham Angle,” Luna said that Harris’ focus on “representing all women” is a betrayal and that she has an “opportunity” to “really help.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

“The fact is, Laura, and I say this as a woman who is also a minority, is that Kamala Harris ran on that. She said that she was there to represent all women. Yet, she actively turned a blind eye to the rape, trafficking and torture of Hispanic women and children at our southern border,” Luna said. “So, what she’s done, especially as a woman, not only did she betray that opportunity that she had to really help us, but at the end of the day, I do believe that she is power hungry. I believe that she had a solution, if she really wanted to fix the problem she could have done it now. She is in a position to do it. Yet, she has no answers.”

WATCH:



“We are looking at what they are trying to do, especially with this importing more immigrants here. They are trying to say that they’re going to get sponsors. Some of these sponsors aren’t actually doing it for the right reasons, and we have no idea if they are using stolen Social Security. In my opinion we need to shut it down, get our illegal immigration in check. That starts with automatic deportations the minute Trump takes office for the people that are coming here unvetted and unchecked.”

In June, Homeland Security Investigations agents in New Mexico worked with Mexican officials in order to locate a house that was being operated as a criminal organization, according to Border Report. The investigation between the two officials led to the rescue of 13 Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans in Juarez, Mexico, just south of the U.S. border wall at Sunland Park, New Mexico, where the female migrants were found to have been sexually assaulted, the outlet reported.

Since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, Harris has leaned into potentially becoming the first woman president of the United States. Following her official acceptance at the Democratic National Convention, Harris took to X, stating she wanted “every little girl across our country to know this: You can do anything—even if it has never been done before.”

Harris has additionally been called out by Republicans for her responsibilities over the border, as she had been appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 to address the migrant crisis and often called the “border czar” by legacy media. Harris’ campaign recently announced she will be backing the February bipartisan border bill, which requires hundreds of millions of unspent public dollars to be thrown to push further construction of the southern border wall, according to Axios.

Despite the vice president previously labeling former President Donald Trump’s border wall as “un-American,” a “stupid waste of money” and Trump’s “medieval vanity project, a recent campaign ad from Harris flashed the wall in a video and touted her as the “border-state prosecutor.”

