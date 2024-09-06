Columbia Protester Who Demanded ‘Humanitarian Aid’ For Anti-Israel Occupiers Now Teaches Mandatory Undergrad Class

A Columbia University doctoral student who demanded “humanitarian aid” for anti-Israel occupiers during a spring semester protest is set to teach a mandatory class this semester, according to National Review.

Johanna King-Slutzky advocated for the university to provide “aid” to students who forcefully occupied a campus building as part of wider anti-Israel protests. She will teach “Contemporary Western Civilization” this fall and the class will be held at the Hamilton Hall, the same building the protesters took over, according to National Review

“I guess it’s ultimately a question of what kind of community and obligation Columbia feels it has to its students,” King-Slutzky said in a video posted on X. “Do you want students to die of dehydration and starvation or get severely ill even if they disagree with you? If the answer is no, then you should allow basic … I mean, it’s crazy to say because we’re on an Ivy League campus, but this is basic humanitarian aid we’re asking for, like could people please have a glass of water?”

Columbia students occupying Hamilton Hall are demanding the university provide them food so they can continue their occupation: “This is basic humanitarian necessities we’re asking for.” pic.twitter.com/Njg20hpMoc — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) April 30, 2024

Despite Columbia’s initial threats of expulsion, a congressional report from August indicated that 18 of the 22 arrested students are still in good standing. The report from the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce, which included 138 cases from eight incidents, found that few students were disciplined for violent anti-Israel protests last spring. (RELATED: Columbia University Removes Deans Caught Sending Texts With ‘Antisemitic Tropes’ During Campus Event On ‘Jewish Life’)

King-Slutzky’s academic work delves into the “fantasies of limitless energy in the transatlantic Romantic imagination from 1760-1860,” with a particular focus on Marxist interpretations of Romantic poetry, according to her bio page. Before her doctoral studies, she engaged in political strategy for various leftist causes and worked at Refinery29 as the Director of Tumblr, where she developed content addressing social justice topics, National Review reported.

Columbia University did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

