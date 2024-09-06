Editorial

Fans Hilariously Roast Baltimore Ravens After Tweet Ages Like Left Out Milk

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 05: Bryan Cook #6 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles Isaiah Likely #80 of the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
You couldn’t delete the tweet?! (LMAO)

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs squared off Thursday night in the season-opening game for the 2024 NFL campaign, with the Chiefs giving the Ravens a heartbreaking 27-20 loss. Originally, it looked like Baltimore had scored a touchdown to tie the game to send us into overtime, but it was eventually ruled that tight end Isaiah Likely (and his toe) were out of bounds.

As a Ravens player, a Baltimore fan, I know that had to hurt for the simple fact that they experienced maximum happiness and maximum depression in such a short amount of time. (RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Their Super Bowl Banner And … We Couldn’t Have Done Better Than This?)

Oh, but it gets worse for the Ravens faithful in the form of a tweet. The team shot off one after the “touchdown” in celebration.

“No, it wasn’t,” chimed in an absolutely hilarious community note.

Ouch.

And you better believe NFL fans jumped all over this, savagely roasting the Ravens.

SAVAGE!