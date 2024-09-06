Fans Hilariously Roast Baltimore Ravens After Tweet Ages Like Left Out Milk

You couldn’t delete the tweet?! (LMAO)
The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs squared off Thursday night in the season-opening game for the 2024 NFL campaign, with the Chiefs giving the Ravens a heartbreaking 27-20 loss. Originally, it looked like Baltimore had scored a touchdown to tie the game to send us into overtime, but it was eventually ruled that tight end Isaiah Likely (and his toe) were out of bounds.
As a Ravens player, a Baltimore fan, I know that had to hurt for the simple fact that they experienced maximum happiness and maximum depression in such a short amount of time. (RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Their Super Bowl Banner And … We Couldn’t Have Done Better Than This?)
Oh, but it gets worse for the Ravens faithful in the form of a tweet. The team shot off one after the “touchdown” in celebration.
“No, it wasn’t,” chimed in an absolutely hilarious community note.
Ouch.
TOUCHDOWN OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/wBV678H6yw
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 6, 2024
And you better believe NFL fans jumped all over this, savagely roasting the Ravens.
Never delete this. https://t.co/INIxU3gqWu
😉 #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/zOPVLVa6Ya pic.twitter.com/HgzeR3i88O
I can’t believe yall haven’t deleted this yet
DELETE Ts admin it’s over😭
Lmao sike!!!! Game over dumbass
😂😂😂😂 community notes for the W https://t.co/9sEMUEPl5j pic.twitter.com/4sqS10nQEP
How is this still up 😭
THE COMMUNITY NOTE😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/71Z1pEPXqH
Man, community notes can’t even let these men take an L in peace..
🤣🐬🆙
Community notes pic.twitter.com/IAOvXHHozI
NO IT’S NOT LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO
SAVAGE!