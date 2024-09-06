German Bank Shuts Down Account Of AfD’s Sascha Schlösser After Election Win

The bank account for a right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician was shut down, the lawmaker announced Thursday.

The Deutsche Kreditbank Aktiengesellschaft (DKB) shut down Sascha Schlösser’s account, according to a post on Twitter. The post included a copy of a letter from DKB notifying him of the decision.

“DKB took the opportunity to congratulate me on my election as a member of the state parliament for the AfD and closed all my accounts,” a translation of the post states.

Die DKB hat es sich nicht nehmen lassen, mir zur Wahl als Landtagsabgeordsneter für die AfD zu gratulieren und kündigt mir alle Konten. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HogEPcLIMQ — Sascha Schlösser (@SchloesserRA) September 5, 2024

The bank told Apollo News it did not reveal why it chose to terminate Schlösser’s account. The publication noted it is not entirely clear if the termination was due to the election, although it apparently came soon after Schlösser scored an electoral victory. (RELATED: Germany’s AfD Party Celebrates Big Victory)

AfD pulled off a historic upset in Germany’s eastern state of Thuringia, where it garnered almost one-third of the vote, the BBC reported.

A survey for the public broadcaster ZDF found that 36% of people under 30 in Thuringia voted for the AfD, the BBC reported, which was far more than any party.

Left-wing parties, activists, and liberal media in Germany are furious over the right-wing AfD’s electoral performance in state elections in Thuringia and Saxony. Some media is comparing this to the 1939 Nazi invasion of Poland. The AfD’s 32 percent vote share in Thuringia… https://t.co/XG1U4b721Y pic.twitter.com/6ad1SExqB0 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2024

The Berliner Volksban previously closed AfD’s donation account in the summer of 2024, according to Apollo News.

A violent stabbing attack suspect with ties to the Islamic State occurred in a German city 10 days before the election, Reuters reported. Immigration is a key issue for the AfD, along with other right-wing populist parties in Europe.

Politicians losing access to their bank accounts in Europe is nothing new – the UK’s Nigel Farage had his bank account closed in 2023, which he claimed was because of his political views, The European Conservative reported.