Electric Planes? How About No

So you’ve been nervous about flying since the airline industry went all in on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion?

You’re not the only one.

After a string of high-profile accidents, Americans are losing confidence in flying altogether. It’s time for airlines to get back to basics; just fly the damn plane. But of course, the air industry is doubling down. They’re taking the Green New Scam to the skies.

Thankfully, electric planes aren’t hitting the commercial industry — yet. They’re just going to be used as “electric air taxis to quickly respond to natural disasters and other public health emergencies in remote areas,” Axios reported.

Ready for takeoff? The new Joby electric air taxi will be very soon. Known as an eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, this flying vehicle is projected to begin commercial flights as early as next year. On #NationalAviationDay, celebrate the future of air… pic.twitter.com/kJcu3kGSOG — ASCE Headquarters (@ASCETweets) August 19, 2024

That’s reassuring. So your vacation flight to Florida might not fall out of the sky, but if you happen to run into trouble while you’re there, don’t count on a rescue. As Axios notes, “if power is wiped out in a hurricane, charging stations won’t work, so they’ll need backup power.”

So basically, electric planes are least functional when they’re most needed. What genius thought this up?

Well, the federal government of course. The Department of Health & Human Services has already thrown $20 million to build charging stations across the Southern coasts. Just imagine how much the planes themselves will cost.

However, all else considered, it seems the best case scenario here is that this turns into another endless money pit that, literally and figuratively, never gets off the ground.