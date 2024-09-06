Ex-Mafia Hitman Sentenced For Murdering James ‘Whitey’ Bulger While Serving Life Sentence

A federal court in northern West Virginia reportedly sentenced a former mafia hitman Friday to 25 years in prison for his role in the fatal beating of infamous Boston gang boss James “Whitey” Bulger in 2018.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 57, received his sentence after a pleading guilty on voluntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to PBS.

The court had indicted Geas and two other defendants, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon, Aug. 2022 for murdering the 89-year-old Bulger on approximately Oct. 30, 2018, court papers revealed. Geas and DeCologero were accused of killing Bulger “by repeatedly striking him in the head.” McKinnon was accused of lying to federal agents, the Department of Justice said.

Bulger was beaten with a padlock wrapped inside a sock, the New York Post reported. He also had his eyes almost gouged out, according to CBS News.

Bulger had been at the United States Penitentiary (USP), Hazelton in Bruceton Mills for only hours before his death, The Associated Press (AP) reported. (RELATED: Here Are Some Of ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s Most Heinous Crimes)

An ex-Mafia hitman is sentenced to 25 years in Whitey Bulger slaying https://t.co/QIFfZiOoxi pic.twitter.com/uhP8kB33Lc — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) September 6, 2024

At the time of Bulger’s killing, Geas was serving a life sentence in Hazelton for his role in various violent crimes, including the murder of Adolfo Bruno, a captain in La Cosa Nostra, a Genovese crime family, in the early 2000s, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He was convicted in 2011. His brother, Ty, was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

Both brothers were associates of La Cosa Nostra, according to the FBI.

Geas escaped the death penalty for Bulger’s murder as the DOJ said it would not pursue the death sentence for him, the AP reported.

DeCologero, 50, was sentenced in August to over four years in prison following his pleading guilty to assault, according to the AP. He reportedly could have been sentenced to 10 years. He was originally accused of having partaken in the fatal bludgeoning of Bulger, but both the prosecutors and the defense later concluded that he was solely a lookout, the outlet reported. He was reportedly already serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of acquiring heroin that was employed in an attempt to kill a teenage girl.

McKinnon reportedly pleaded guilty in June to lying to federal agents. Serving a supervised release for a different crime before being charged, he was given no further time in prison but came back to Florida to complete his supervised release.

Bulger reportedly was involved in rival gang warfare, a gun-running operation for the Irish Republican Army, killing multiple people suspected of being FBI informants and extorting drug dealers, among other crimes. He also cultivated a relationship with former FBI agent John Connelly whereby he gave them information in a way that advantaged his interests, according to History.com.