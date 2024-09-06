Fox News host Harris Faulkner pressed a Democratic guest Friday who attempted to duck a question about Vice President Kamala Harris’ change of position on whether plastic straws should be banned.

A video from 2019 shows Harris, then a Democratic senator from California, calling for a plastic straw ban during her campaign for the Democratic nomination to run against then-President Donald Trump in 2020, although her campaign told Axios that she no longer supports such a ban. Faulkner questioned Democratic strategist Richard Fowler about Harris’ latest change in position. (RELATED: ‘Are Things Cheaper For You?’: Harris Faulkner Presses Dem Guest Who Dodges Inflation Question To Talk About Race)

“I don’t know why we’re having a conversation about plastic straws,” Fowler said after Faulkner asked him about Harris’ change of position on multiple issues from views she held during her previous campaign for president.

WATCH:

‘We’re Having A Conversation About Flip-Flopping’: Harris Faulkner Grills Dem Guest Over Kamala Backing Away From Plastic Straw Ban pic.twitter.com/KEZync4D3z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2024

“No, we’re having a conversation about flip-flopping, and one of the examples happens to be something so basic. We can just do basic. We don’t have to do difficult,” Faulkner told Fowler.

In addition to the ban on plastic straws, Harris previously supported a ban on fracking during the 2020 campaign before she reversed the position. She has also apparently backed away from left-wing policy positions she held on illegal immigration and gun control during her 2020 presidential campaign.

“Both things cannot be true, she cannot be not laying out policy, and we’re having a conversation about her evolution on policy.” Fowler claimed, “Those two things cannot be mutually exclusive.”

“How is it evolutionary for her to not be able to articulate something as simple as a straw?” Faulkner asked. “Which is why we showed it to you, the campaign had to clean it up. She didn’t clean it up.”

Fowler claimed that Harris’ positions changed due to her time as vice president under President Joe Biden, specifically mentioning fracking, in a continued back-and-forth with Faulkner. (RELATED: ‘That Moment Was Not Fair’: Harris Faulkner Warns Media Is Using Race To ‘Divide’ Country After Trump’s NABJ Interview)

“That’s a minor issue,” Fowler said about Harris’ position change on plastic straws. “But we’ve also seen her move on fracking, to say that there are parts of the country fracking can work, and not only that, fracking has become more safer over the past couple of years.”

“Well, it’s all a flip-flop, and the videos are not that far apart,” Faulker said. “One man’s evolution is this woman’s flip-flop.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.