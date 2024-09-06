Editorial

Jalen Ramsey Becomes The Highest-Paid At Cornerback Position After Inking $72.3 Million Deal With Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 09: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins enters the filed prior to a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Jalen Ramsey landed the BAG! A “now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL” bag!

Superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey has agreed to a massive three-year, $72.3 million contract extension with the Miami Dolphins that effectively resets the market when it comes to defensive backs, according to a report Friday from Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Ramsey’s salary is now set at $24.1 million. (RELATED: Fans Hilariously Roast Baltimore Ravens After Tweet Ages Like Left Out Milk)

Prior to the new deal, Ramsey was inked with the Dolphins until the end of the 2025 campaign. So with the new extension now in place, Ramsey is now committed to the organization for the long-term as they continue to build on their postseason team.

From Florida State University, Ramsey was drafted in 2016 with the No. 5 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2019 during the season, he was then shipped in a trade from Jacksonville to the Los Angeles Rams, and then later on before the 2023 campaign, he was traded to the Dolphins.

I honestly wasn’t expecting this from the Dolphins, and from the looks of it, neither was Jalen Ramsey …

That Patrick Surtain contract must have struck a nerve!