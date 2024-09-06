NFL Legend JJ Watt Fires Up Fans For Season With Intense Hype Video

Legendary Houston Texan defensive end J.J. Watt appears in a hype video the Texans posted Thursday in the run-up to the NFL season kickoff this weekend.

The Texans, who had been mired at the bottom of the AFC South for years, made the playoffs last year, KHOU11 reported. Stars who made that possible are featured in the video, including CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and DeMeco Ryans. Watt, who played 10 years for the Texans, wants fans to be ready for an even better year this year, according to the outlet. (RELATED: J.J. Watt Shares Hilarious Story About High Off His A** Teammate Jesse Luketa Reacting To Retirement News)

If you’re not pumped yet for the Houston #Texans season opener Sunday, this video featuring @JJWatt should do the trick! You can watch the game LIVE Sunday at noon on KHOU 11. And at 11 a.m., Watt will be on the @NFLonCBS!https://t.co/tyVui0yLm8 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 5, 2024

In the video, Watt says that there’s a silence in Houston, but something is brewing in the air, “a rumbling, an anxiety…that feeling in the pit of your stomach, echoes of expectations…It’s an earned sensation, and you can’t shake it.”

This is for all of H-Town 🤘 pic.twitter.com/46xjsAJc7c — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 5, 2024

A clip of Watt intercepting a pass for a pick-six against the Bengals follows the 12-year NFL veteran’s confirmation that “I know what it’s like. I’ve felt it.”

Watt addresses voices in the background of the clip talking about “expectations from the outside” going “through the roof” and the team having “a target on their back” by stating, “But listen. The hype, that’s just chatter.”

Speaking about what it takes to win, Watt says, “Around here, success isn’t owned. It’s leased. And rent, that shit’s due every damn day.”

The team, Watt says, is interested in only one thing, “Building this foundation our way. But not only for this team. This is for all of H Town.” He adds with an inspiring and aggressive tone, “The heartbeat of this city is what drives this team forward each and every day!”

The video ends with a collage of bone-crushing hits, spectacular plays and on-field celebrations and Watt saying, “So, now, it’s finally time to break that silence. And make noise the only way we know how…On the damn field.”

KHOU11 staff said, “If you don’t get chills when you watch it…watch it again!”

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, had 114.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles in a career that spanned 151 games, according to Pro Football Reference.