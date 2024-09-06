Josh Shapiro Tells ‘The View’ Kamala Harris Should Not ‘Underestimate’ Trump Ahead Of Debate

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told “The View” on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris should not “underestimate” Republican nominee Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming presidential debate.

Harris and Trump are scheduled to participate in their first face-off on Sept. 10 with ABC News, the first debate the vice president will appear in since entering the presidential race. Shapiro warned Trump is a “skilled debater” and a good “showman” who should be taken seriously on the debate stage.

“Listen, as much as we want to criticize Donald Trump, ‘he’s a liar, he’s all these things,’ I think you’ve said it before, people know Donald Trump,” Shapiro told “The View” co-hosts. “He is a skilled debater. He is a guy who’s willing to say anything at any time just to get through a question. And he’s a showman, he’s been on TV before. So don’t underestimate Donald Trump.”

Shapiro then said Harris is “as tough as nails” and will be well prepared for this “tough debate.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro tells “The View” Kamala Harris should not “underestimate” Trump pic.twitter.com/bJopEaNoSo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2024

Trump debated President Joe Biden on June 27 when he still remained in the 2024 presidential race, but the president’s performance led him to drop out of the race on July 21 after prominent members of the Democratic Party lost faith in his ability to defeat the former president. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Gives Inside Look At Debate Prep With Trump Interview With Vince Coglianese)

Trump challenged Harris to three debates throughout the month of September during an unexpected Aug. 8 press conference at Mar-a-Lago. In early August, the former president agreed to participate in a Sept. 4 Fox News debate set to be moderated by Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, though Harris has only committed to the ABC News debate.

The 90-minute debate will be held in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center and will mute the microphones until it is the candidate’s turn to speak, according to ABC News.

Pollster Frank Luntz said on Monday that Trump has the ability to question Harris on issues that she will not be able answer for, including inflation, policy and how life under his administration compared to hers and President Joe Biden’s.

