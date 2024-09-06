Gavin Newsom Slaps Down Democrats’ Attempt To Give Home Loans To Illegal Migrants

The taxpayer-funded home loans provided by the program are interest-free and borrowers are not required to dole out monthly payments, making the program incredibly popular with California residents.

When applications for the $300 million program first opened up in May 2023 — offering interest-free loans to around 2,300 middle and lower-income homebuyers — funds ran dry in less than two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times. California officials have since tightened eligibility for the program, mandating that at least one of the applicants be a first-generation home buyer and replacing the first-come-first-serve model with a lottery.

Despite the program’s lack of critical funds, California Democrats overwhelmingly supported the idea of opening it up to illegal migrants when Assemblymember Joaguin Arambula introduced AB 1840 in January, with lawmakers sailing the bill through the state House and state Senate — and attracting the ire of California Republicans, who are a minority in the state capitol. “Many legal California residents can’t afford a home in their own state,” California Sen. Brian Jones, one of only two GOP members on the Senate Appropriations Committee, stated to the DCNF last month. “Instead of addressing the housing crisis, radical Democrat lawmakers want to help illegal immigrants buy houses with the gift of taxpayer funds.” California Democrats defended the bill, however, with State Sen. Scott Wiener arguing that illegal immigrants who would qualify for the bill are “exactly the kind of people that you want in your community” and Arambula claiming that the “social and economic benefits of homeownership should be available to everyone.”

Upon the news Friday that Newsom vetoed the bill, one California Republican lawmaker said that he was “not surprised” by the move.

“The Democrat party is losing voters, and Newsom has set his sights on the national level,” GOP State Sen. Brian Dahle stated to the DCNF. “It would be career suicide for him to sign AB 1840.”

“We have seniors, veterans, and others who need vital support services, and expanding programs to those who broke federal law only dilutes that assistance and rewards criminal behavior,” Dahle continued.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a Friday statement from State Sen. Brian Dahle.