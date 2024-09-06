Pakistani Man Arrested For Allegedly Planning ISIS-Inspired Attack On Jews

Authorities arrested a 20-year-old Pakistani national in Canada on charges of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan was arrested Sept. 4 for allegedly planning to attack Jews around the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to the press release. Khan tried to travel from Canada, where he resides, to New York City with the alleged intention of killing as many Jewish people as possible in the name of ISIS.

“The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the press release. “Jewish communities — like all communities in this country — should not have to fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack.”

Pakistani National Charged for Plotting Terrorist Attack in New York City in Support of ISIS Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, Attempted to Enter the United States to Carry Out a Mass Shooting at a Jewish Center in New York Cityhttps://t.co/74JCFa49LS pic.twitter.com/0whqcpFOp0 — National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) September 6, 2024

Khan faces charges of attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS. (RELATED: Three Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Raping Girl For Being Jewish: REPORT)

Khan reportedly started spreading ISIS propaganda and declared his support to the terror group on social media and encrypted messaging platforms as early as November 2023, the DOJ stated. During conversations with two undercover law enforcement officers, he discussed forming a “real offline cell” of ISIS supporters to target “Israeli Jewish chabads” in America.

“If we succeed with our plan, this would be the largest attack on US soil since 9/11,” Khan once said, according to the press release.

The Justice Department reported that Khan considered carrying out attacks either on the anniversary of Oct. 7 or during Yom Kippur on October 11, targeting New York because of its large Jewish population, according to the press release.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.