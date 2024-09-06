You Know Football Season Is Here When Philly’s Reporters Are Doing Wacky Ish Like Getting Brazilian Waxes On Live TV

Yep … the NFL is definitely back.

As someone who lived in Pennsylvania for 10 years, I can tell you first-hand that things get friggin’ weird with Philadelphia Eagles fans on game days. It’s just how the culture rocks, and quite frankly, I can dig it. Though I admit that they can take things a bit too far sometimes …

And so can their reporters! Hey, it’s Philly! And more importantly, it’s Philly in football season! (RELATED: Jalen Ramsey Becomes The Highest-Paid At Cornerback Position After Inking $72.3 Million Deal With Miami Dolphins)

But what happens when you mix the elements of an Eagles‘ season-opener and it being played in Brazil?

Judging by the television show “Good Day Philadelphia,” it’s gonna be wild! During Friday morning’s broadcast, news anchor Mike Jerrick (who is 74 years old) hilariously had his legs over his head, and in the process of this, was getting a Brazilian wax. And all of this was live on-air, by the way.

Oh yes, ladies and gentlemen. This is Philadelphia. This is Eagle fandom.

WATCH:

Morning shows in Philly are getting Brazilian waxes to celebrate the return of the Eagles. Built different. (via @FOX29philly) pic.twitter.com/NZWnjJEfHw — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) September 6, 2024

Down in South Florida, the football fandom culture that surrounds my Miami Dolphins (and Miami Hurricanes at that) involve a ton of Cubans speaking in heavy accents, drinking cafecito and ranting about how “Our time is now” while Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” is blasting in the background.

LMAO … for real though:

Damn, I love Miami culture … literally nothing like Philly. (LMAO)