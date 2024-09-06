Famous TV Personality Princess Love Stops To Help Shooting Victim

Video footage showed famous television personality Princess Love stepping in to assist the victim of a shooting as he lay in a pool of blood.

Princess Love, best known for her high profile marriage to Ray J, was seen hunched over a man who was writhing and screaming in pain as he bled profusely onto the sidewalk. Video of the bloody scene was taken outside Status Restaurant & Lounge, after a male suspect allegedly opened fire late Wednesday night, according to TMZ.

Princess Love could be seen on her phone, and an eyewitness reported that she was speaking with emergency responders to obtain assistance for the wounded man, according to TMZ.

The witness said it did not appear that the famous television personality knew who the victim was. Princess Love was attempting to help a stranger in need as cameras captured the harrowing scene. It is believed that Princess Love had been attending the same restaurant for dinner.

Princess Love was crouched over the man and was seemingly attempting to aid the group of concerned citizens who were attempting to slow down the bleeding until paramedics arrived on scene.

Initial reports indicated that two men from the UK were critically wounded after the shooting at the Hollywood hotspot. The only description of the male suspect that was provided was that he was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts, according to TMZ.

There is no indication what the circumstances were that led up to the shooting.

Law enforcement said the two men who were shot in this incident survived their injuries and are currently receiving medical care in a hospital. It is not believed that the men knew the gunman, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Am I Gonna Die?’: Police Sergeant Reveals Details Behind Moment Alleged Robber Shot Ricky Pearsall)

The identity of the victims and information pertaining to the extent of their injuries has not been publicly shared at this time, according to TMZ.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and the suspect remains at large.