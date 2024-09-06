Pro-Palestine Protesters Infiltrate Star-Studded Movie Festival

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the opening night screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Thursday.

The protesters rallied against the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which is this year’s official partnering bank of the festival, according to Variety. There were reportedly a total of four anti-Israel protesters that entered the 6:00 pm showing of “Nutcrackers” at the Princess of Wales Theatre while chanting “RBC funds genocide.” The film is a drama-comedy that stars Ben Stiller and is directed by David Gordon Green.

Protestors interrupt the opening night premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, criticizing fest sponsor RBC: “RBC funds genocide!” The crowd is extremely hostile, shouting back “go away” and booing them pic.twitter.com/5cRShKyJx7 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 5, 2024

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan posted videos of the protestors, one of which shows the moment that the film was disrupted. People held up signs with messages written on them, one of them reading “RBC is killing our future.”

Audience members that had purchased tickets for the highly anticipated screening, reacted to the unexpected interruption. They shouted back at the protesters, at times yelling “Go home!” while they booed loudly, as seen in the video.

The protest was seemingly a response to RBC’s alleged financial ties in Israel. Protests have been prevalent in Toronto since the country’s war with Gaza began in October, 2023.

Security agents promptly escorted the members of the protest out of the theater, with no reports of further incidents, according to Variety.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey continued to deliver his opening remarks despite the interruption, one of the videos shows.

RBC reportedly issued a statement saying, “We respect the right of individuals to make their voices heard, but it’s unfortunate to see activist groups attempting to co-opt this important cultural event. Protestors targeting corporate sponsors are shifting attention from the work of artists and weakening support for essential arts and cultural programs.”

“The humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza continues to have a devastating impact and we feel deeply for everyone who is affected. We continue to hear from employees, clients and community members, and we know this is difficult for anyone with ties to the region,” they continued, according to Variety. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Israel, F*ck Zionism’: Pro-Palestinian Activist Confronts Alec Baldwin In Intense Video)

Bailey has not publicly addressed the incident.