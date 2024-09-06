Former Republican VP Dick Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney announced Friday he will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election.

Cheney declared former President Donald Trump to be a “threat to our republic” in a statement issued Friday. He also claimed that Trump “tried to steal” the 2020 election using deceit and emphasized the importance of putting country over partisan interests to defend the Constitution.

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in a statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.”

VP Dick Cheney’s official endorsement of VP Harris#RepublicansForHarris pic.twitter.com/IUqdXfM0O7 — Republicans for Harris (@RepsForHarris) September 6, 2024

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” he concluded. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Past Support For ‘Reparations’ Could Come Back To Haunt Her)

Trump responded to Cheney’s endorsement of Harris by dismissing him as an “irrelevant RINO.”

“Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races! They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it! He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

As vice president under former President George W. Bush, Cheney was a pivotal figure in orchestrating the Iraq invasion and shaping the CIA’s interrogation strategies following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, CBS News reported. The announcement comes on the heels of similar remarks by Liz Cheney.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Liz Cheney announced on Wednesday.

