ROOKE: The Deadliest Crack In Kamala’s Campaign Just Burst Wide Open

Vice President Kamala Harris has around 60 days left in this election to win over the American voter, but her campaign’s biggest obstacle just blocked her path.

The latest job numbers expose her fraudulent border policies and reveal just how bad her administration has been for native-born Americans in both the economy and illegal immigration.

Economist @StephenMoore: “What is wrong with the economy is, we’re running a $2 Trillion deficit… You’ve got a major presidential candidate [Kamala] who wants to raise taxes by $5 Trillion. It’s the most insane proposal ever — it would destroy the stock market.” pic.twitter.com/z3igZhJXO4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2024

It’s not a secret that the economy and illegal immigration are the thorn in the side of Harris’s campaign. Both issues have consistently ranked at the top of the priority list among voters for almost a decade. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) admit that there have been around 10-11 million illegal immigrants entering the country without authorization in the last four years. That number is just an estimate and does not in any way account for the millions more who come in undetected.

NEW: New Trump ad shows Kamala Harris “debating” herself with her previous comments on the economy under her leadership with Biden. Kamala 1: “Everyday prices are too high. Food, rent, gas, back-to-school clothes…” Kamala 2: “That is called Bidenomics.” Kamala 1: “A loaf of… pic.twitter.com/weLFpmTwLK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2024

Harris knows this is an issue, which is why her campaign has shifted to attempting to portray her as the candidate who will be strong on the border. Her recent ad shows her standing in front of the border wall (which ironically was built by former President Donald Trump), and her campaign speeches revolve around her supposed plans to attack illegal immigration. (Biden, CNN Revive Desperate Tactic To Help Kamala Win Election)

Our report on CNN tonight: Harris called Trump’s border wall “a monument standing in opposition to not just everything I value, but to the fundamental values upon which this country was built.” Now, she’s images of wall built by Trump in an ad to say she’s tough on the border. pic.twitter.com/MLETtWu4Mk — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) September 5, 2024

A recent St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank study isolated data of native-born female and male workers against that of foreign-born men and women. The graph is alarming. According to the St. Louis Fed, while native-born workers have seen a steady decline in employment rates, after a massive decrease in 2020, they never fully recovered to pre-pandemic numbers. On the other hand, male foreign-born workers have fully recovered and have employment rates well above native-born Americans.

An Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank analysis of Census Bureau survey data found that the majority of these immigrants are illegal immigrants who have recently arrived in the country. The Atlanta FRED goes on to say that illegal immigrants are indeed weakening the labor market and that it will continue to trend down for Americans as the large inflows of immigrants persist. (ROOKE: Trump’s Secret Weapon To Win Gen Z Out From Under Nose Of Political Establishment)

“The documented patterns by years of immigration have important implications for the labor market. First, they imply that ignoring the distinct labor-supply behavior between newly immigrated workers and natives overstates the true impact on the labor market of the recent increase in immigration flow,” the Atlanta FRED states. “Second, going forward, they imply that the large inflows of immigrants since the pandemic will continue to weaken the labor market in the next few years as these immigrants will likely increase their labor supply gradually after arriving.”

BREAKING: The Bureau of Labor Statistics makes the largest downward employment revision in 15 years, reveals the U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than initially reported The revision was worse than expected, with Wells Fargo expecting a 600,000 job revision and JPMorgan… pic.twitter.com/bmMBDqAzph — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024

While the August jobs report showed the country gained over 168,000 employed workers in the last month, it’s not what it seems. Most of these jobs were part-time, with 527,000 gained in August, while Americans lost almost 500,000 full-time positions.

To dive in even further, over 1.2 million native-born Americans lost full-time positions in the past year. At the same time, foreign-born workers, who we now know are predominantly illegal immigrants, gained 1.2 million jobs during that same time. (ROOKE: Kamala Failed To Hide Her Biggest Election Weakness From Voters)

Aug jobs report shows more pain for native-born Americans, who’ve lost more than 1.3 million jobs over the last year, while foreign-born workers have gained over 1.2 million jobs – the American worker has been left behind in this “recovery”… pic.twitter.com/0BeRP9Bpz1 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) September 6, 2024

Under the Biden-Harris administration, our country is hemorrhaging high-paying full-time jobs with benefits like 401 (k) and medical. It’s a sign that our country is hurting. Our middle class is being depleted, and Harris’s idea of help is to talk about price gouging and communist-style price controls, which will only continue to erase the middle class and further the transfer of wealth to the top 1%.

When there is no hope of ever obtaining the American Dream, voters will look for change.