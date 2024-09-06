The Worst Soccer Team In The World Finally Scored A Historic Win, And People Are Losing Their Minds

Yes, there is such a team as the worst soccer team in the world, and they got their first-ever competitive win Thursday. You’d be forgiven to think they’d just won the Men’s World Cup.

San Marino pipped Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League through midfielder Nicko Sensoli’s 53rd-minute goal, earning their first-ever win in a competitive match and their first win in all matches in 20 years, ESPN reported.

The long-suffering Sammarinesi exploded in World Cup final-type raptures in the San Marino stadium in Serravalle, a video shows. (RELATED: Thousands Of Fans Go Ballistic After Lifting Husky Guy Up To Celebrate World Cup Glory)

Asked if he would sleep much after the match, a beaming Sensoli reportedly said, “No, I don’t think so. Yeah, I’m over the moon. To win at home, in front of your family and fans…is priceless.”

The 33,000-strong nation of San Marino is ranked 210th—dead last—in the FIFA Men’s Ranking. They have ranked worse than 200th position since 2008, bucking the trend only in 2014 (179th) and 2015 (198th). Their best rank was 118th, back in 1993, a year after they were first ranked.

Liechtenstein is not very far ahead, trudging on at 199th position.

Incredible scenes 😍 Inside the dressing room as San Marino celebrated their first-ever competitive victory 🇸🇲#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/PsLDX07TIP — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) September 6, 2024

San Marino’s only other win was against—wait for it—Liechtenstein in a 2004 friendly, according to ESPN. The match-winning Sensoli, only 19 years old, was born in 2005. The Sammarinesi reportedly had gone 140 games without a win since 2004.

Both countries have interesting geographies. San Marino is a mountainous enclave in north-central Italy, while Liechtenstein is sandwiched between Switzerland and Austria.

San Marino now has one win, five draws, and 171 losses in competitive matches only, The Guardian reported. They also now have two wins, 10 draws, and 199 losses in all matches, according to ESPN.