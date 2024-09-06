‘Yellowstone’ Producers Next Project Is On JonBenét Ramsey, With Huge Stars Already Signed On

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are set to lead a new limited series about JonBenét Ramsey, Paramount+ revealed Thursday.

The series comes to us from “Yellowstone” producers at MTV Entertainment Studios & 101 Studios, according to Deadline. McCarthy is set to play Ramsey’s mother, Patsy. Owen will take on the role of the child’s father, John.

Production is expected to start in Calgary, Canada. The story focuses on the unsolved murder of six-year-old pageant queen, Ramsey. She disappeared from the family home in Boulder, Colorado, on Dec. 26, 1996, only to be found dead in the basement hours later, along with a ransom note.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” Paramount Global CEO Chris McCarthy told the outlet. (RELATED: Writer Claims DNA Proves One Thing About JonBenét Ramsey Murder)

While McCarthy might be better known for her comedy career, I can only imagine the power she’d bring to such a heartbreaking performance.

“We have been working to bring this thought provoking and bold project to audiences for some time now and could not be happier with the top notch team working in front of and behind the camera,” CEO of 101 Studios David Glasser noted.

There are no indications as to when the series will hit our screens, but I’m guessing it’ll be in 2025.