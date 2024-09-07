‘I Was Disgusted’: Alan Dershowtiz Leaves The Democratic Party

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz announced he is leaving the Democratic Party during an interview on “Talkline” with Zev Brenner Aug. 23, attributing his decision to the presence of what he describes as “anti-Jewish” lawmakers within the party and his dissatisfaction with the recent Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Dershowitz pointed to the DNC‘s decision to provide a platform for anti-Israel speakers and cited anti-Israel protesters present outside the event. “It was the most anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, anti-Zionist convention I’ve experienced,” Dershowitz said, during the interview. “I was disgusted at the Democratic National Convention. Absolutely disgusted.” (RELATED: ‘We’re In Banana Republic Land’: Alan Dershowitz Says Judge Should Delay Trump Sentencing)

Dershowitz said he now considers himself an Independent, but noted he has yet to decide who he will vote for in the upcoming presidential election, and will likely make his decision after Nov. 1. “I want to see how they deal with Iran. I want to encourage the current administration to support Israel,” he remarked.

The Harvard Law professor emeritus emphasized that his decision to leave the Democratic Party was gradual and not a sudden reaction. He specifically noted that Vice President Harris’ absence during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress had a significant impact on his decision.

Dershowitz went on to name several Democratic figures he believes are anti-Israel, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Rev. Al Sharpton. He also cited anti-Israel protesters at the DNC who called for the destruction of Israel, stating, “That’s not my party.”