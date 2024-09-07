‘Stay Tuned’: Boxer Ryan Garcia Vows December Comeback, Defying One Year Ban

Boxer Ryan Garcia plans to fight this December despite being suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) after testing positive for a banned substance, TMZ reported.

The 26-year-old athlete revealed his intentions to TMZ Sports. “You’re gonna see me fight in December,” Garcia said. “It’s gonna be a big fight. Stay tuned!” Garcia, who boasts a record of 24-1, received a one-year suspension following an April drug test that came back positive for Ostarine, a substance banned by anti-doping agencies.

His April 20 victory over Devin Haney was overturned as a result, and Garcia forfeited his $1.1M earnings from that bout. He maintains that the positive test stemmed from a tainted supplement and has consistently denied any deliberate wrongdoing, according to the outlet. The suspension also includes a $10,000 fine. Haney, whose record was affected by the overturned fight, now sees his unbeaten streak restored to 31-0 with one no contest. Garcia’s suspension will officially be lifted on April 20, 2025.

Although the suspension prohibits him from fighting in New York or elsewhere in the U.S. under state boxing commissions, Garcia remains determined to return to the ring, according to TMZ. His comments suggest that his December fight could take place overseas or in a venue not governed by a regulatory body like the NYSAC. (RELATED: Ryan Garcia Announces That He’s Retiring, But Are We Really Gonna Believe This Guy?)

It’s unclear whether Garcia plans to participate in a boxing match or explore other combat sports, such as mixed martial arts (MMA), which he has hinted at in the past, TMZ stated.