High School Student Arrested After Allegedly Gunning Down Classmate In Bathroom, Officials Say

A 16-year-old high school student was arrested Friday after allegedly gunning down a fellow classmate in a school bathroom, local officials said.

Officials responded to the scene of an active assailant at Joppatowne High School in Maryland around 12:36 p.m., Friday, according to a Harford County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) press release. A Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer assigned to the high school was present at the time of the shooting and “immediately responded to identify and address the threat,” the HCSO said.

Officials entered the school “within two minutes” and began searching for the suspect in addition to any potential victims.

“Students evacuated a 15-year-old Joppatowne High School student suffering from a gunshot wound from the interior of the school to the school entry where school nurses, staff, and students provided care and support,” the press release read.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old Warren Curtis Grant, was transported by helicopter to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives began canvassing the area after identifying a person of interest. (RELATED: Officials Arrest Father Of Suspected Georgia School Shooter).

Around 12:50 p.m. there was a report of “a suspicious subject attempting to break into a house,” the press release stated. Nearby deputies, who were searching for the suspected shooter responded to the scene and took the individual into custody minutes later.

Jaylen Rushawn Prince, 16, a student at Joppatowne High School, was arrested without incident, officials said.

Prince is being charged as an adult and faces charges of murder, use of a firearm and first and second-degree assault, the press release stated. He is currently being held at the local detention center, awaiting an appearance before a judicial officer.

“The events leading up to the incident and the relationship between the victim and the suspect remains under investigation. However, information indicates Mr. Grant and Mr. Prince were known to each other prior to the shooting,” the press release stated.

As of Saturday, officials believe that there are no outstanding suspects and that there is no ongoing threat to the high school or local community.