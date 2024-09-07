‘Even The Mafia Doesn’t Do That’: Bill Maher Takes Aim At Liberals Going After RFK Jr.’s Wife

Comedian Bill Maher took aim at liberals going after former 2024 Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines.

On Aug. 23, Hines took to social media and said she “deeply respects” her husband’s decision to join 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaign on a ticket of unity following Kennedy’s endorsement of the former president.

The decision has been made to suspend my husband’s, Robert Kennedy Jr.’s, presidency and I’d like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They have accomplished feats that were said to be… — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) August 23, 2024

Maher tore into the left for treating Hines like an enemy for not denouncing her husband even though she made clear her disagreement with Kennedy.

“His wife, Cheryl Hines, who Larry David was quoted as describing as ‘the best person I’ve ever met, the one person in Hollywood who doesn’t have a single enemy.’ Well, now she does, because she didn’t throw her husband under the bus when her husband made a decision about something, which she’s made plain she disagrees with,” Maher said.

“You want to know why I have a bug up my ass about the left more than I used to? It’s shit like this. There’s an ugliness they never used to have. The liberals I grew up respecting — none of them are like this. Going after the wife. Even the mafia doesn’t do that.”

Maher said it’s ridiculous to expect Hines to sacrifice her marriage to make a political point that liberals on Twitter will agree with. (RELATED: Second Swing State Denies RFK Jr.’s Request To Be Removed From The Ballot)

WOW: Bill Maher Just TORCHED the Left for Going After RFK Jr.’s Wife “Even the mafia doesn’t do that.” This is brilliant. “[Cheryl Hines] doesn’t have a single enemy. Well, now she does, because she didn’t throw her husband under the bus when her husband made a decision about… pic.twitter.com/QNExdREMlB — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 7, 2024

“There’s a lot of people these days who I call ‘liberals in theory.’ In theory, they hate bullying. Terrible. In practice, their attitude is, ‘It’s not bullying when I stick your head in the toilet,’” Maher said.

“In theory, liberals are compassionate,” he continued. “In practice, this guy can’t even understand one of the most basic dilemmas common to all humans, that when you’re married, sometimes you have to swallow some shit.”

Kennedy declared his intent to drop his name from 10 swing state ballots when he suspended his campaign on Aug. 23. The former Independent presidential candidate won his appeals Friday to drop his name from ballots in North Carolina and Michigan.