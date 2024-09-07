FDA Issues Egg Recall As Dozens Infected With Salmonella Across 9 States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall Friday for all types of eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC due to a salmonella outbreak as dozens of illnesses were reported across nine states.

All types of eggs in all carton sizes supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC, based in Bonduel, Wisconsin, about 29 miles north of Green Bay, are being recalled, according to the FDA. Additionally, all carton sizes from the brand “Tony’s Fresh Market” are being recalled.

The recalled products were distributed in stores across Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois, the FDA said. As of Friday, 65 people have been infected with salmonella, 24 have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Cases of salmonella have been traced to nine states including Wisconsin, California, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Virginia, the FDA noted.

A majority of the illnesses have been reported in Wisconsin, with 42 cases, and in Illinois, with 11 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled chicken eggs produced by Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC and distributed to restaurants and retailers in IL, WI, and MI,” the FDA said.

The FDA said they were conducting an onsite inspection at Milo’s Poultry Farms and salmonella had been detected in the company’s poultry house and packing facility.

Symptoms of salmonella typically occur within the first 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food, the FDA stated. Symptoms can last four to seven days and can include fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea.

Milo’s Poultry Farm, LLC voluntarily recalled eggs supplied by their farm since the investigation began, the FDA said.

The FDA advises those who may have contaminated eggs to discard them and carefully sanitize and clean any containers or surfaces the eggs may have touched.