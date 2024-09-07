NASCAR And Indy 500 Icon Paul Goldsmith Dies At 98

Paul Goldsmith, NASCAR and Indy 500 icon from the 1950s and 1960s, died Friday at the age of 98.

Goldsmith died in Munster, Indiana, Friday and was the oldest Indianapolis 500 starter prior to his death, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Goldsmith won the last NASCAR premier-series race in 1958 in Daytona Beach, according to NASCAR. He made six starts in the Indianapolis 500 during his career. He placed fifth in the 1959 race and third, his career-best, in 1960.

Goldsmith achieved five national victories with the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), including a win at the Daytona 200 motorcycle race in 1953, NASCAR said.

The racing driver was also a nine-time winner in what is now the NASCAR Cup Series.

He was close with two popular car owners, Smokey Yunick, who helped him get his start. Yunick connected Goldsmith with Daytona’s motorcycle events and got him into his first NASCAR race in 1956.

“Paul Goldsmith had more natural talent than any driver I ever had anything to do with,” Yunick was reportedly quoted saying in the 1993 book “American Zoom” by Peter Golenbock. “He’s a very, very quiet, likable guy … good manners. A very, very fast race driver and had extremely quick reflexes. Inside of three or four races, he was as good as there was.”

Goldsmith retired as a driver in 1969, instead focusing on aviation, according to the IMS. He was reportedly noted to be one of the first drivers to fly himself to and from races.

During his lifetime, he owned an airport in Griffith, Indiana, and an aviation engine repair business, the IMS noted. He trained pilots for China East Airlines and used his plane to fly parts to races.

Goldsmith was honored with inductions into numerous halls of fame, including the IMS Hall of Fame, Motorcycle Hall of Fame, USAC Hall of Fame, Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame.