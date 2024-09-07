‘This Is Just Rank Ignorant’: Bill Maher Slams Schools As Panelists Discuss America-Hating Youth

“Real Time” host Bill Maher slammed schools Friday night as his panelists discussed why many young Americans believe the United States is the worst in the world.

Maher pointed to schools as the reason why American youth are disillusioned with the U.S. despite living “like kings did.”

“One of the problems with the patriotism issue, I think that we were just about to talk about with the Democrats, goes back to what we were talking about in the show with education. You see interviews with young people. They think like America is very often like the worst country in the world. And they think it’s the worst time to ever be living in it. This is just rank ignorant,” Maher told his guests.

“They are not — again, common sense. They don’t teach the kids basic things in school. They don’t know that this is the best time to be alive. The average person alive today lives like kings did. Like just a hot shower 100 years ago was a giant luxury. The amount of entertainment we have. The amount of caloric intake we have. The speed of travel. Communication. Porn on the phone!” Maher said to the applause of his audience.

Former CNN personality John Avlon, who is running for Congress as a Democrat in New York, chimed in to say schools should start teaching students American history.

“You gotta acknowledge, right, it’s the far left pushed this ahistorical thesis that our country was founded to preserve slavery rather than founded on principles that made that criminal institution unsustainable,” former U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said.

Maher’s guests erupted as soon as McMaster blamed the Democratic Party, prompting him to state that the truth should not be replaced with a “contrived, happy view of history.”

Avlon emphasized the importance of educating students by teaching them from the vantage point that Americans are “imperfect people trying to form a more perfect union.”

McMaster warned, “If you teach your young people that your country is not worth defending, who’s gonna defend you?”

“Just, the attacks on the Founding Fathers, who of course were imperfect. By the way, at this time that they were doing what they did, they were not that different than anybody else in the world, including people of color in other parts of the world who had slaves,” Maher said. “It’s not like we invented it.”

“Slavery was endemic to the human condition throughout all human history,” National Review Editor-in-Chief Rich Lowry said. “What was new was when we began to turn against it.”