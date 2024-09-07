Video Shows Tennis Player Jack Draper Vomit In Tense Semifinal Match

Cameras in New York caught the moment that Britain’s Jack Draper vomited three times in his U.S. Open semifinal against Jannik Sinner Friday, the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) reported.

Draper played well in the first set against Italy’s Sinner, the number one ranked tennis player in the world, but fell 7-5, according to the BBC.

But down 4-3 in the second set, Draper vomited three times, once with the camera focused squarely on his face as he prepared to return Sinner’s serve.

Video shows Draper sweating profusely as he walks slowly across the baseline before bending at the waist and vomiting on the court. (RELATED: Reds’ Hunter Greene Pukes Right In The Middle Of A Game)

Draper fell behind in the third set and didn’t have the strength to come back, falling 6-3 and sending Sinner to his first-ever US Open final, BBC reported.

“I’m definitely someone who is quite an anxious human being,” Draper told the BBC. “I think when you add all that together, sometimes I do feel a bit of nausea on court, and I do feel a little bit sick when it gets tough.”

The twenty-two-year-old said he was dizzy and couldn’t take in much water but never considered quitting, ESPN reported.

“I’m not going to retire in the semis of a Grand Slam,” Draper said. “I know the last set, you know, it probably looked liked from courtside or on TV that it was, you know, not a great look… I’m proud of myself. I tried to fight as hard as I can.”

Draper is the first British man to reach the semifinals since Andy Murray won the tournament in 2012, according to ESPN.

Draper, who was ranked 123rd overall last year, believes he will continue to improve as he gains experience, ESPN reported.

“I just need to keep on learning, keep on growing, keep on having situations like today where I came unstuck,” he said.