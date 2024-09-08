Baseball Hall Of Famer Wade Boggs Reveals Cancer Battle

Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs has announced on social media Saturday that he is battling prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old Tampa native shared the news by posting a photo of a prostate cancer patient guide and expressing confidence in overcoming the disease, on X. In his post, Boggs wrote, “I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell 💪🏻🙏 #positiveattitude.”

I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell 💪🏻🙏 #positiveattitude pic.twitter.com/Ida9Y9mXbc — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) September 7, 2024

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum quickly showed its support, posting a message of encouragement to Boggs on X: “Sending our well wishes to @ChickenMan3010 as he battles prostate cancer. We’re with you every step of the way, Wade!”

Sending our well wishes to @ChickenMan3010 as he battles prostate cancer. We’re with you every step of the way, Wade! pic.twitter.com/nfQ9SOgwC7 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 7, 2024

The five-time American League batting champion and 12-time All-Star, played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball. He spent 11 years with the Boston Red Sox, five with the New York Yankees — where he won a World Series in 1996 — and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. (RELATED: All-Time MLB Legend’s Jersey Could Sell For A Crazy Amount Of Money At Upcoming Auction)

Boggs’ career achievements earned him induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Rays inducted him into their Hall of Fame earlier this year, according to Gazette Xtra. He did not attend this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but according to fellow Hall of Famer Fred McGriff, he has been active recently, traveling with McGriff to a recent event.