Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History After Signing Behemoth $240 Million Contract

Dak Prescott landed the BAG! … But is he worth it?

According to an announcement Sunday from Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the franchise and superstar quarterback Dak Prescott have come to an agreement on a contract extension of four years, $240 million.

The mammoth price of the deal will make Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history and will have him stay under contract with the Cowboys until the conclusion of the 2028 campaign.

Out of the $240 million, a whopping $231 million of it is guaranteed, the most ever in the history of the league. The previous record belonged to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who raked in $230 million. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Already Has The Celebration Of The Year With Absolutely Glorious Touchdown Revenge)

“I know that these numbers are beyond anything that I could have ever imagined,” said Jones regarding Prescott’s guaranteed money, according to ESPN.

Prescott’s deal has an average annual value of $60 million, which is also the most in league history. On top of that, his contract features a record-breaking signing bonus of $80 million.

Just remarkable numbers.

A deadline deal: Hours before Dallas kicked off its season, it reached agreement with QB Dak Prescott on a four-year contract, $240 million extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and keep him in a Cowboys uniform for seasons to come, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ZsQmwcuoNA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

Just like the Miami Dolphins’ deal with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, I don’t know if Dak Prescott is worth all this money, but also just like Tua and the Phins, who else are the Cowboys going to get?