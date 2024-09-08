Denver Broncos Land Two Safeties In One Game, Hasn’t Been Seen In Nearly A Decade

Check out Denver giving us a rare gem!

The Denver Broncos squared off against the Seattle Seahawks in their season-opening game, and the Broncs defense ended up working some magic by scoring not just one safety, but two of those bad boys! Both came in the first half.

Denver tallied their first safety in the second quarter when Seattle was at their own 1-yard line. While in the end zone, guard Anthony Bradford was hit with a holding call, resulting in the two points.

🙏🙏🙏 Do your safety dance. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 8, 2024

Later on in the same quarter, Seattle once again had the ball placed at their own 1-yard line. The Seahawks had the plan of running back Zach Charbonnet creating some space, but before he could make it past the goal line, he was tackled and put down in the end zone by the Broncos.

It was the first time since 2017 that a team (Miami Dolphins) tallied two safeties in a single contest.

If you’re the Seattle Seahawks, how on earth do you let this happen?

It’s bad enough that you let one safety happen against you, but TWO?! (You’re lucky you got the win!) (RELATED: New York Giants’ Daniel Jones Throws One Of The Most Horrendous Pick-6 Interceptions You’ll Ever See)

That’s completely inexcusable, but mistakes seemed to be a theme here in Week 1, which is understandable and all, but damn! We saw some horrible football today.

But overall, I’m happy. My Dolphins won, my fantasy football team won, I won some bets, I’m good to go.