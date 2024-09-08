‘Pretty Big In His Own Mind’: Drew Bledsoe Blasts Tony Romo Who Replaced Him As Cowboys Franchise QB

Damn, Drew! Tell us how you really feel!

The first NFL Sunday of the year was absolutely glorious for me. My Miami Dolphins won to start out the season 1-0, my fantasy football team (Miami Sharks) repeated the same beginning as the Phins, and I won a good bundle of money off my bets. Yeah, it was a pretty good day and a fantastic way to start out the new campaign.

Well, NFL legend Drew Bledsoe celebrated the league being back in a completely different fashion. Instead of happy, happy, happy times, my man chose full out war! And it was so random too. Not only did he take some pretty hefty shots at Tony Romo, but he also praised the iconic Tom Brady as a better teammate than the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Over his 14 years in the National Football League, two of the biggest things that Bledsoe is remembered for is: 1. Being replaced by Brady as the starter of the New England Patriots, and 2. Being replaced by Romo as the starter of the Cowboys.

Making an appearance on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” Bledsoe spoke about the difference between the two, and my man didn’t hold back. (RELATED: Wild Brawl Pops Off During Raiders-Chargers Game, Two Players Ejected)

Bledsoe labeled Brady as “curious, almost annoying so,” and never saw Brady as a threat because he was “soaking up all this information.”

On the flip side with Romo … yeah … completely different take.

“In Dallas, [Bill] Parcells made the decision to yank me at halftime of a game and throw Romo in there,” said Bledsoe. “Really didn’t agree with that one. If you’re watching this, Romo, you know this is true. The minute that he became the starter, he became pretty big in his own mind. And he was no longer the curious and inquisitive guy.

“That was the difference between him and Tommy. Tommy became the starter, he was still asking all the questions. Where, all of a sudden, Romo was the guy who had all the answers.”

Ouch.

WATCH:

“(Tony) Romo, you know this is true. The minute that he became [QB], he became pretty big in his own mind. He was no longer the curious, inquisitive guy. That was the difference between him & Tommy… All of a sudden Romo was the guy that had all the answers.” – Drew Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/cx9mimns42 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

With how big Tony’s ego got and the fact that he dated Jessica Simpson during that time (LMAO), I’m gonna go ahead and assume that all of this is 100% true.