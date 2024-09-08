Wild Brawl Pops Off During Raiders-Chargers Game, Two Players Ejected

Let’s get it on!

Following a failed two-point conversion, a wild brawl broke out between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Things popped off near the end of the fourth quarter in a game that saw the Chargers win, 22-10. (RELATED: Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Lands Victory In Return To NFL)

Las Vegas cornerback Jack Jones and Los Angeles wide receiver Josh Palmer were both hit with ejections following the skirmish that happened at the back of the end zone. The Raiders managed to stop Chargers running back Gus Edwards when he was going for two, and things escalated from there.

While the fight was going on, Las Vegas safety Marcus Epps was put to the ground, and around him, a load of players were involved in the extracurricular activities. Making it even crazier, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh also got involved by breaking up the brawl with referees and getting his players back to the Chargers sideline.

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨WOW, WE HAVE A MAJOR FIGHT🚨🚨🚨 A BIG FIGHT BROKE OUT BETWEEN THE #RAIDERS & #CHARGERS PLAYERS IN THE REDZONE. 😳😳😳 YOU DO NOT SEE THIS OFTEN…

pic.twitter.com/exQj6UBQGP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 8, 2024

What a way to start off the season if you’re a Chargers or Raiders fan!

We always hear about these AFC West rivalries and how the teams hate each other, we consistently see the videos of the fanbases fighting each other, so it’s not the most shocking thing in the world to see this brawl pop off. But still … we’re doing this in Week 1? (LMAO)

Oh, how I’ve missed you, football!