Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Lands Victory In Return To NFL

Jim Harbaugh’s cookin’!

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins tallied 135 rushing yards on the day and punched in a 12-yard touchdown, leading the Bolts to the 22-10 comeback win Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. On top of that, this also marked a victory for Jim Harbaugh in his official return to the NFL, as well as a successful debut as the Chargers head coach. (RELATED: Denver Broncos Land Two Safeties In One Game, Hasn’t Been Seen In Nearly A Decade)

The second half featured all 10 carries from Dobbins. Inking a one-year contract with Los Angeles back in the offseason after getting his start with the Baltimore Ravens, it was the fifth time that Dobbins rushed for 100 yards in a game.

As far as Harbaugh’s quarterback goes, Justin Herbert was average, only throwing for 144 yards (17-of-26) and a touchdown. With that being said, however, this win can be looked at as a little revenge for Herbert, who lost to the Raiders in a 63-21 thrashing last season that led to then-head coach Brandon Staley and then-general manager Tom Telesco being fired. Those moves opened up the door for Harbaugh to be hired after he won a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines in a scandal-ridden year.

Yeah, it’s the Raiders, but it’s always good to get the year (and your tenure at that) started off at 1-0. I’m happy for Jim Harbaugh, but I am curious to see how this goes against actual talent.