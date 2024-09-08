Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Already Has The Celebration Of The Year With Absolutely Glorious Touchdown Revenge

Tyreek Hill got the last laugh.

After speeding down the sideline to get a touchdown for his Miami Dolphins, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill put his hands behind his back like he was arresting himself — literally — with the assistance of his teammate Jaylen Waddle.

It was a wild day for Hill, starting out with him being placed in handcuffs by police. But being detained didn’t stop the “Cheetah,” with Hill racking up an 80-yard touchdown with 2:08 left in the third quarter that led to the Dolphins getting a come-from-behind victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (RELATED: Police Detain NFL Star Ahead Of Dolphins’ Opening Game)

Given a citation for reckless driving prior to the game when making his arrival at Hard Rock Stadium, Hill made a catch off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and then darted down the sideline that slashed the Jags’ advantage to 17-14 following the extra point.

When he got the touchdown, Hill slung the football into the stands, and then at the end zone’s corner, he did it … he placed himself in handcuffs. (LMAO) And then when they were returning to the Dolphins sideline, Waddle “freed” Hill from the “handcuffs.”

The scene was absolutely glorious.

WATCH:

Tyreek Hill just threw a big FU to Miami PD with that TD celebration! Let’s F’N GO! FREE TYREEK! #GoFins #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Ej1QgISieZ — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) September 8, 2024

And y’all thought y’all could hold down the Cheetah?! … HA!