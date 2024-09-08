New York Giants’ Daniel Jones Throws One Of The Most Horrendous Pick-6 Interceptions You’ll Ever See

What the hell was this?

The New York Giants squared off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 action, and holy cow, the G-Men were absolutely atrocious. And one of their biggest highlights of the game (if you can even call them that) was this horrendous pick-six interception that was thrown by quarterback Daniel Jones.

In the third quarter, New York was facing a 21-6 deficit, with Jones given an easy task of throwing a simple screen pass to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Already Has The Celebration Of The Year With Absolutely Glorious Touchdown Revenge)

But it was anything but simple for Jones. What’s normally branded as a routine play, and something that could have given the Giants some space to work with being just 15 yards away from their own end zone, ended up being pure disaster for the New York QB.

Only just a few yards away from Jones, Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel caught the ball for an interception and took it to the house for a pick-six. The G-Men’s deficit was shot up to 28-6.

And I just don’t understand how this even happens…

But Daniel Jones wasn’t the only one throwing horrible interceptions Sunday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis also got in on the action with his own pick-six.

Those Week 1 jitters, baby! Damn, I’m so happy football is back!