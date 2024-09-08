Nicole Kidman Abandons Award Ceremony To Handle Family Tragedy

Nicole Kidman announced the death of her mother in a statement read aloud by “Babygirl” director Halina Reijn at the Venice Film Festival, Sept. 7.

The famous actress was expected to appear on stage to deliver an acceptance speech for her best actress win for her role in “Babygirl,” but she was not present as a result of the family emergency. Reijn read Kidman’s statement in place of the celebratory speech, as seen in a video shared to social media. “Today I arrived in Venice, to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed,” Reijn said, as she read Kidman’s words from a paper.

‘Babygirl’ director Halina Reijn accepts the #Venezia81 Best Actress award on behalf of Nicole Kidman, whose mother passed away upon her arrival to Venice pic.twitter.com/ig0Z6VpYC7 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2024

Reijn continued the emotional reading as she relayed Kidman’s words to the live audience.

“I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her,” Kidman wrote.

“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina.”

Kidman’s statement went on to say, “the collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

Reijn completed the reading of Kidman’s speech to the packed house in Venice, then paused briefly before concluding, “We love you all, Nicole.”

The cause of Janelle’s death was not publicly shared, and no further details surrounding the circumstances of her death have been revealed at this time.

Janelle was 84 years old, according to Page Six.

Kidman previously spoke of the close bond she shared with her mother, and credited Janelle for influencing her career as well as her fashion style. The actress previously noted that her mother always encouraged her and helped her to achieve her goals.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman said to the Sydney Morning Herald.