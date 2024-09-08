Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Abandons Award Ceremony To Handle Family Tragedy

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Nicole Kidman announced the death of her mother in a statement read aloud by “Babygirl” director Halina Reijn at the Venice Film Festival, Sept. 7.

The famous actress was expected to appear on stage to deliver an acceptance speech for her best actress win for her role in “Babygirl,” but she was not present as a result of the family emergency. Reijn read Kidman’s statement in place of the celebratory speech, as seen in a video shared to social media. “Today I arrived in Venice, to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed,” Reijn said, as she read Kidman’s words from a paper.

Nicole Kidman and Mom during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Getty Images

Reijn continued the emotional reading as she relayed Kidman’s words to the live audience.

“I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her,” Kidman wrote.

“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Perfect Couple" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Getty Images

Kidman’s statement went on to say, “the collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

Reijn completed the reading of Kidman’s speech to the packed house in Venice, then paused briefly before concluding, “We love you all, Nicole.”

The cause of Janelle’s death was not publicly shared, and no further details surrounding the circumstances of her death have been revealed at this time.

Janelle was 84 years old, according to Page Six.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Nicole Kidman attends Prime Video's "Expats" New York premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on January 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage) Getty Images

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 05: (left to right) Actress Nicole Kidman with her mother Janelle Ann Kidman and niece Lucia Hawley attends the 2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel at The Star on December 05, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 05: (left to right) Actress Nicole Kidman with her mother Janelle Ann Kidman and niece Lucia Hawley attends the 2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel at The Star on December 05, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

Kidman previously spoke of the close bond she shared with her mother, and credited Janelle for influencing her career as well as her fashion style. The actress previously noted that her mother always encouraged her and helped her to achieve her goals. (RELATED: Platinum-Selling Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dies At 34: REPORT)

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman said to the Sydney Morning Herald.