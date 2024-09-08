Police Detain NFL Star Ahead Of Dolphins’ Opening Game

Police detained Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill near the team’s home stadium Sunday ahead of their opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident approximately one block away from the stadium where he was detained by police, according to a statement posted to the Miami Dolphins’ official X account. The team’s wide receiver has since been released.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game,” the team wrote.

Video posted on social media shows several officers who rode motorcycles bring Hill face-down to the ground on his stomach as they placed him in handcuffs.

Multiple vehicles can were seen driving by the scene as the Dolphins star appeared to comply with police, video shows.

Hill is set to kickoff his third season with the Dolphins this year, according to NBC News. The 30-year-old wide receiver is still expected to play in Sunday’s game. (RELATED: WNBA Superstar Suffers Season-Ending Injury)

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to various media outlets that Hill was detained by police. He called the incident “very upsetting” in an interview with NFL Network, according to the New York Post.

“It’s very upsetting … to see the way he was treated,” Rosenhaus said.

“It’s unnecessary. There’s no reason Tyreek should have been treated that way,” Hill’s agent added.

Rosenhaus called Hill’s detainment “absurd” and said Hill felt as though the situation “got way out of hand,” according to the New York Post. Rosenhaus mentioned that they would be talking to legal representation.

The Dolphins played the Jaguars starting at 1 p.m.

During the game, Hill scored an 80-yard touchdown, which he celebrated by miming being handcuffed.