Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner Revealed

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

Lamar announced that he will lead the halftime show Sunday in a video posted on his official YouTube channel and Instagram account. Among the backdrop of a large American flag on a football field, the famous rapper nonchalantly asked if the viewer will be watching his performance as he hurled multiple footballs toward the camera using a blue machine.

Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.https://t.co/RwqVLDGdgf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) September 8, 2024

“How we feeling everybody? My name Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up?” Lamar asked. “I hope so.”

“You know, it’s only one opportunity to win the championship. No round twos. Let’s get it!” the rapper said.

Lamar previously appeared on the halftime show stage as part of Dr. Dre’s hip-hop showcase in 2022, according to Billboard. However, Lamar has not yet headlined his own Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar will be the second rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, Billboard noted. (RELATED: Rapper Who Attacked Trump Performs At Halftime Show With The President In Attendance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

The creative direction of Lamar’s halftime show performance will be led by ppLang, the creative imprint Lamar co-founded, according to the outlet.

Lamar has not released an album since “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” in May 2022, Billboard added. However, he contributed guest verses on “Future” and the Metro Boomin’ Hot 100 No. 1 single “Like That,” which triggered his back-and-forth rap feud with Drake.

In 2023, singer Rihanna was the headline performance at Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show.