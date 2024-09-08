Suspect At Large After Shooting 5 People On Major Highway In Kentucky

A man who reportedly shot at least five people near Interstate 75 in Kentucky late Saturday is still at large.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene following a gunshot victim complaint around 5:30 p.m., approximately eight miles north of London, according to a Facebook post by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Deputies discovered nine vehicles were shot into by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Five victims suffered “serious” injuries, including one person who was shot in the face, LSCO spokesperson Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said during a Sunday news conference, CBS News reported.

“When our first two units got to the scene there, they said it was a madhouse: people on the sides of the road, emergency flashers going, bullet holes, windows shot out, nine vehicles shot. Can you imagine that? Just chaotic,” Acciardo said.

A massive shooting is unfolding in Kentucky, with reports suggesting the shooter may be hiding in the woods, possibly using a sniper to target random vehicles and people. Police scanners are picking up chatter about multiple shooters, and the highway has been completely shut… pic.twitter.com/esAiBTzNTp — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 7, 2024

Some deputies helped transport victims to the hospital, while others secured the scene and searched for the suspect, LSCO wrote on Facebook. An investigation is set to continue early Sunday.

The suspect was identified as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white man who lives in Woodbridge, Kentucky. The “armed and dangerous” fugitive stands at 5’10 and weighs 154 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. (RELATED: NFL Wide Receiver Shot During Attempted Robbery)

The highway remained closed for several hours following the incident as it was deemed a safety risk for passing vehicles, LSCO noted.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responded to the shooting on social media approximately one hour after it occurred.

“Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available,” Beshear wrote.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved,” Beshear added.