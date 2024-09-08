Video Shows Man Allegedly Steal Tow Truck, Sideswipe Multiple Parked Cars In New York City

A video of a road rage incident emerged Friday showing a man driving off with a tow truck hitched to a pickup truck and sideswiping multiple parked vehicles on a New York City street, a local outlet reported.

Two men were in an altercation and appeared to trade blows beside the tow truck, the video, published by News 12 Brooklyn, shows. “Put my f—ing truck down!” one of the men could be heard saying to the other.

The tow truck was then driven through the streets, amid the screech of brakes, the clangs from the towed pickup truck sideswiping and damaging several stationary vehicles, as well as screams and expletives.

The incident occurred in front of an industrial loading zone on 53rd Street between 1st and 2nd avenues in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Woman Knocked Out By Two Brawling Road Ragers Outside Airport)

The man whose pickup truck was hitched to the tow truck had allegedly blocked the service doors of the business with his truck. Enraged, the man accosted and fought the tow truck driver, the police reportedly alleged.

The man then allegedly stole the tow truck with his pickup truck still hitched to it, and struck the stationary vehicles before getting into a head-on collision with a city bus and escaping on foot.

Owners of the damaged vehicles emerged later in the day to the scene of the chaos, according to the outlet.

One of them reportedly said he would need help with fixing his car as he needed to pick up his daughter from school.

“Yeah, he really messed up, I mean, what, he’s going to be in a little trouble,” another person told the outlet.

The suspect is reportedly on the lam. Authorities are investigating the incident.