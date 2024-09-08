WNBA’s Angel Reese Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) superstar Angel Reese revealed Saturday night on social media that she suffered an injury forcing her to sit out the rest of the season.

Reese’s team, the Chicago Sky, confirmed that Reese’s season-ending injury was to her wrist, according to NBC News.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” Reese wrote. “Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed.”

“All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Reese continued.

“You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!” Reese wrote.

Reese finished the season with an average of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds — the highest rebound average in WNBA history, the outlet noted. Earlier in the season, Reese had 15 consecutive games with a double-double to break the league’s record. She finished with 446 total rebounds this year, passing Sylvia Fowles’s record of 404. (RELATED: The Beef Rachel’s Up As Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese To Be Featured In NBA 2K25)

Reese was selected as No. 7 in the draft. She is known for her rivalry with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, who she famously faced off against in the NCAA championship two years ago, according to the outlet. Since then, the dueling duo have boosted WNBA television ratings, merchandise sales and attendance this season.

Chicago Sky is currently tied with Atlanta Dream for the eighth position in the WNBA’s final playoff, according to NBC News.

Reese is set to play in the upcoming 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled, which kicks off for the first time in the winter in Miami, the outlet reported.