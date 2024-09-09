Video Shows 62-Year-Old Man Land Vicious Right Hand At Arkansas GOP Meeting

Video appeared to capture the moment a man punched a state Republican Committee member in the face Thursday night in Arkansas, FOX26 reported.

The brawl started when Saline County Committee member Jonathan Newcomb allegedly made a derogatory comment regarding a woman’s nose ring at the state’s Republican Committee meeting, according to FOX26.

Jimmie Cavin, 62, said that since Newcomb was intimidating the woman he decided to verbally confront him, FOX26 reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Fists Fly, Massive Brawl Erupt On Parliament Floor)

WATCH: Punches thrown at Arkansas GOP meeting after comments about nose ring.

A county Republican Committee meeting in Arkansas turned violent this week after comments about someone’s nose ring. The melee was caught on camera.https://t.co/uYnxr4Ptfu — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 9, 2024

Footage then shows Newcomb, decked out in blue overalls, walking aggressively toward the much smaller Cavin, clad in a tight pink t-shirt. Cavin appears to assume a defensive stance before apparently popping Newcomb square in the face. Newcomb crashed to the floor as other meeting members rushed in to break up the fight.

In a Facebook post the next day, Cavin, who is a weightlifting aficionado, stated that he acted in “self-defense.”

“I was standing at the back of the room and when I saw what [Newcomb] was doing, I … told [Newcomb] to not look at her but to look at me and to leave her alone,” Cavin wrote. “I was hoping that would defuse [sic] the situation.”

As Newcomb came toward Cavin, he allegedly asked, “What are you gonna’ do, boy?”

“As he got close, I prepared myself by taking a defensive position and told him to back off which did not faze him one bit so I put my hand up in an effort to stop him again,” Cavin said in the post. “However, he just kept coming, I could not hold him back, and when he was upon me, I knew I had no choice but to defend myself in the hopes of not getting hurt or worse.”

The woman with the nose ring responded to Cavin’s Facebook post, writing, “I am so thankful for you! You are a true patriot hero!”

Regarding the violent confrontation, Cavin said, “I make zero apologies for my actions last night and in fact feel pride this morning for standing up to a massive bully.”

There were no charges filed, FOX26 reported.