‘Shame On President Biden’: Alan Dershowitz Reveals Reasons He Is Leaving Democratic Party

Prominent attorney and former lifelong Democratic Party member Alan Dershowitz called out President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday as key reasons for his departure from the party.

In late August, Dershowitz announced his exit from the Democratic Party during an interview on “Talkline” with Zev Brenner, citing the Democratic National Convention and “anti-Jewish” lawmakers as one of the final straws. On his show “The Dershow,” Dershowitz further detailed his disappointment in Harris skipping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July, stating she instead attended Zeta Phi Beta sorority’s Grand Boule in Indianapolis as “an excuse.”

“So for me, there were a lot of factors that moved me to renounce and denounce my membership in the Democratic Party. It started some time ago, but it included Kamala Harris’ refusal to satisfy her constitutional obligations. Right there in Article 1 of the Constitutions, it’s there — it’s unambiguously the vice president of the United States shall not, if she wants to, shall preside over the Senate, and that means over joint sessions of the Senate and the House. You don’t go to sorority parties when you have an obligation to preside,” Dershowitz said.

“But she used the sorority party as an excuse for refusing to preside over a joint session of Congress to which the Prime Minister of Israel had been invited. I guarantee you if Che Guevara or Fidel Castro, back in the day, would have been invited, she would have been the first one out there clapping and standing up for him, but not for the Prime Minister of Israel,” Dershowitz continued. “She found an excuse for not coming, and she joined many other Democrats, Liz Warren — many, many others who refused to come.”

Dershowitz also criticized nearly half of Democratic lawmakers who boycotted Netanyahu’s address, questioning what would happen if Jews had “protested a former terrorist named Mandela or Bishop Tutu, who was an overt anti-Semite.” The attorney then turned to Biden, condemning him for “praising” pro-Palestine protesters who called for “death to Israel” and death to America. (RELATED: ‘Very Frustrating’: 10 Months In, Biden-Harris Admin Privately Wonders If Hamas Even Wants A Ceasefire)

“President Biden’s outrageous statement that the people who were protesting — I don’t know if even knew what they were saying. They were burning American flags. They were calling for death to Israel, to America. They were supporting Hamas. They were saying, ‘What’s wrong with October 7? Sure, there were rapes and murders and beheadings, but hey, that’s resistance.’ They have good points — that’s him,” Dershowitz said.

WATCH:

“Shame on President Biden for having praised these thugs, these bigots, these anti-Semites for making good points. Hitler made some good points too. Mussolini made the trains run on time. Stalin helped overthrow the czar. Would anybody say they made good points? No, these thugs didn’t make good points. They made bad points, and they did bad things, and most of them [were] very bad people. They are not fine people out in the street calling for death in Israel and death to America,” Dershowitz said.

Prior to Harris choosing Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, reports revealed the vice president was vetting Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a top option. However, pro-Palestine activists and political groups like Uncommitted, the Democratic Socialists of America and IfNotNow had strongly objected to the option, with some creating a website called nogenocidejosh.org to keep him off of Harris’ ticket.

Both Biden and Harris have called for a “ceasefire” between Hamas and Israel this year, even as the terrorist group continues to hold hostages. In early September, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed they had discovered the bodies of six hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, stating the hostages had been “cruelly murdered by Hamas just a short time before” the troops arrived.

