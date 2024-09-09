‘What Stocks Should I Buy?’: Security Drags Away Comedian Who Trolled Nancy Pelosi At Her Own Book Event

Security guards escorted comedian Alex Strenger away from former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after he trolled her at her own book event Saturday in Austin.

Strenger, who pretended to be a liberal named “Noah,” approached Pelosi at her “The Art of Power” book-signing table at the Texas Tribune Festival, video of the exchange posted Sunday shows. The comedian wore a COVID-era face mask and a Bernie Sanders baseball cap.

“Hi, how are you? My name is Noah. I use he/they pronouns,” Strenger greeted Pelosi, using a fake name. “I want to say, how much I appreciate your, like, fierce, staunch defending of democracy. You really mean so, so much, you know.”

Strenger continued to portray his left-wing caricature as he told Pelosi that he fears former President Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House. He pointed to “disinformation on X,” saying that sentencing Trump to life in prison is “the only hope for democracy.”

“We just have to win the election,” Pelosi told Strenger.

“We do, oh Nancy, listen,” Strenger said as two security officials began to move him away from the former House Speaker.

“What stocks should I buy? Nancy, you’re the greatest options trader of all time. I just want to know what stocks I should buy!” Strenger continued as he put his hands up a good distance away from Pelosi at the table.

A security guard said something to Strenger before the comedian cried out, “I just wanna know! Income inequality is our biggest concern.” (RELATED: ‘Take A Punch For The Children’: CNN Host Asks Nancy Pelosi If She Has ‘Bad Blood’ With Biden)

“The police are an institution of white supremacy and racism,” Strenger told the security guard as he was usher out of the area. “I don’t understand why they are around. Like, they should be defunded!”

“I just wanna know! She makes six figures a year in Congress and has $100 million net worth. Don’t ya’ll wanna to know what stocks you should buy? Come on!” Strenger hollered before leaving the venue. Others standing in line at the event told the comedian to “go away” before he made his exit.

Pelosi’s successful stock portfolio, held jointly with her husband Paul, has triggered concerns of insider trading by members of Congress.

The former House Speaker made a 65% profit on her stock trading portfolio in 2023, according to an analysis of House of Representatives financial disclosure records by Unusual Whales, a site dedicated to tracking market activity.

“We are a free market economy. Congress should be able to participate in that,” Pelosi said in 2022 when questioned about her prolific portfolio and whether she supports a ban.

In July, a bipartisan group of senators including Democratic Senators Gary Peters of Michigan, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Jon Ossoff of Georgia, as well as Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, announced a deal to ban stock trading for members of Congress.

“This is long overdue, this is necessary and this is a major step forward,” Ossoff said in a statement.