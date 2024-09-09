Authorities Issue Urgent Warnings To Americans As Hurricane Appears To Be Brewing In Gulf

Weather alerts and watches were issued across a large portion of the central U.S late Sunday as potential Tropical Storm Francine looks poised to develop into a hurricane in the coming days.

Francine was initially poised to turn into a Tropical Storm by the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). After rapid development Monday over the Gulf of Mexico, Francine is expected to reach tropical storm strengths by the evening before making landfall in Texas and possibly Louisiana by Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center forecast.

Direct landfall isn’t expected in southeastern Texas and all of the Louisiana shoreline until Thursday, when forecasters hope she’ll have calmed down into a Tropical Storm system again. Though she may have slower sustained wind speeds, the speed Francine moves over land will dictate the extent of damage. Those in her potential path should prepare now for possible impacts.

10 PM CDT: Potential Tropical Cyclone #Six is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by mid-week. Tropical storm watches are in effect for northeastern Mexico and extreme southern Texas. For the latest visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/H6qtd2w4cp — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2024

The system is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern Gulf Coast by the middle of the week. While it is too soon to pinpoint the exact location and magnitude of impacts, the potential for life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are increasing… pic.twitter.com/b0MseFhImg — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 9, 2024

Tropical Storm Watches are already in place for northeastern Mexico and across the extreme south of Texas. NWS is still uncertain about her exact path, so please check your local weather forecast frequently over the coming days.

Storm chaser Reed Timmer told followers to prepare for a possible Category 2 hurricane across southern Louisiana. Storm surges throughout the Gulf Coastline between Texas and Louisiana are likely, as well as possible tornadoes before the system moves inland by Thursday.

PREPARE FOR A CATEGORY 2+ HURRICANE FRANCINE across southern Louisiana! The latest HAFS-A high-resolution model shows a strong likely cat 2 hurricane with 969 mb pressure approaching south-central Louisiana Wednesday afternoon. This model also shows a slight tick to the east… pic.twitter.com/bjlPDRo8zB — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) September 9, 2024

Though the storm is fast approaching, it sounds like nuanced details will determine the overall outcome. The longer Francine stays over water, the stronger she’ll hit our shores, MyRadar Weather noted.

Heavy rainfall, considerable flash flooding and urban flooding warnings will likely remain in place throughout Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi through Thursday. (RELATED: Atlantic Ocean Roars Back To Life With Insane Number Of Disturbances After Historical Period Of Calm)

Two other systems are currently hovering in the mid-Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center (at time of writing). One of those systems has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the coming days.