Biden-Harris Cabinet Secretary Claims ‘Punishing Schedule’ Makes It Impossible For Kamala To Answer Questions

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attempted to explain Monday why Vice President Kamala Harris has done limited interviews, citing the vice president’s busy schedule.

Aside from an Aug. 29 interview with CNN host Dana Bash alongside Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Harris has not granted a sit-down interview or press conference since President Joe Biden announced he was ending his reelection bid July 21. Raimondo attempted to deflect “Squawk Box” co-host Joe Kernen’s questions about Harris’ not interacting with reporters by claiming that Harris is “talking to Americans.” (RELATED: ‘A Conversation About Flip-Flopping’: Harris Faulkner Grills Dem Guest Over Kamala Backing Away From Plastic Straw Ban)

WATCH:



“This is a presidential election like no other. She only has a few weeks to do everything, and she’s spending her time talking to Americans,” Raimondo told Kernen. “She has a punishing schedule out and about, everywhere, being with the people who she wants to elect her. But I guess, look, tomorrow night it will be on display, it’ll be a robust debate. I guess from where I see it, and were I still in my old role as a governor, or prior to that I ran a business, I see in her somebody who has a vision, who’s been really clear about her desire to help businesses and small businesses. You know, she — she talks about being pro-business, pro-worker at the same time.”

The CNN interview lasted for approximately a half hour, during which Harris did not explain why her aides have flip-flopped her stances on several issues since her 2020 presidential run.

“I just see in Donald Trump somebody who governs with great unpredictability. He wakes up one day, he’s angry at some sector, and he’ll lash out on them. I also, frankly, think that his tariff proposal is downright scary and destabilizing,” Raimondo claimed. “So America can’t afford that, right? Businesses can’t afford it, families can’t afford it, and I think it’s crystal clear who will be better on the economy.”

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday found that 55% of likely voters believe Trump is better suited to handle the economy, while 42% said the same of Harris.

