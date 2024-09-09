CIA Officer Edward B. Johnson, Who Helped Rescue Diplomats, Dies At Age 81

Edward B. Johnson, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer who helped rescue six American diplomats stuck in Iran following the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover, has died at age 81, The Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

Johnson died from pneumonia in his sleep in Virginia on Aug. 27, the outlet reported.

The operation that Johnson was involved in was the inspiration behind the 2012 movie “Argo” directed by and starring Ben Affleck. Johnson’s identity was hidden for decades and only disclosed in a 2023 podcast by the CIA that highlighted the rescue operation, the AP noted.

As part of the operation, six American diplomats managed to evade capture by Iranian militants who stormed the U.S. Embassy in 1979 and held 66 personnel hostage until Jan. 1981, the CIA wrote. The American diplomats took “refuge in the homes of Canadian Embassy officers” and needed exfiltration from Iran, the website said. (RELATED: Charlotte Cowles Of New York Magazine Admits To Giving $50,000 In Cash To Scammer Posing As CIA Agent)

The CIA managed to smuggle the diplomats out by disguising them as a Canadian film crew, the website said. The agency stated that they had to invent Studio Six Productions, a movie production company, and stage script readings for a “Middle Eastern-themed sci-fi production Argo,” which was “a nod to Greek mythological hero Jason who commanded the ship ‘Argo’ on a quest to reclaim the Golden Fleece.”

“Working with the six [diplomats] — these are rookies,” Johnson recalled in an interview on a podcast about the operation, the AP reported. “They were people who were not trained to lie to authorities. They weren’t trained to be clandestine, elusive.”

“Ed’s legacy will continue to inspire those who walk the halls of Langley for generations to come,” the CIA said in a statement.